Anderson County Commission to Meet Monday at 9:30am

The Anderson County commission meets this coming Monday early as they meet at 9:30am at the courthouse. Before the commission meeting Anderson County Intergovernmental Committee will have a meeting on Monday April 15, 2024, at 8:30am in room 312 of the Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to get an update on the cleanup at the American Nuclear Site and answer any questions from commission.

Some of the items on the agenda include County Mayor – Terry Frank will speak on Approval of Resolution Honoring the Improved Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks

Oak Ridge IDB Tax Year 2023 Summary of Annual PILOT Incentive Reports.

Department Heads

· Budget Committee Report – by Robby Holbrook, Finance Director

· Purchasing Committee Report – by Robby Holbrook,

Director of Schools Dr.Tim Parrots report

Law Director – Jay Yeager will speak on · Contract Approvals

· Zoning Violations · Bankruptcies · Delinquent Taxes· New Lawsuits

· Soccer Field Leases for American Youth Soccer Organization and East Tennessee Football Club

· Resolution Establishing the Anderson County Emergency Management Agency.

· Resolution Authorizing Anderson County to apply for the FY 2024-2025

Appalachian Regional Commission Grant

and a Resolution to allow the National Wild Turkey Federation to Sanction and Host a Limited Youth Turkey Hunt on the Blockhouse Valley Landfill Site

Approve to apply for Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Brownfield Redevelopment Area Grant.

· Approve the Memorandum of Understanding Emergency Evacuation Location Agreementswith Little Lake Pet Lodge and the Anderson County Fair Association.

· To have a resolution for the Fire Departments ready to vote on by Monday’s commission meeting.

Again the Anderson county commission will meet this Monday morning April 15th at 9:30

