An investigation is underway into the death of an elderly woman in her Roane County Home

Today an investigation is ongoing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with the Roane Sheriff’s Department after the discovery of a elderly female in a home at 109 Circle Drive just outside the city limits of Rockwood Sunday morning. According to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn officers received the call around 9:00 a.m. and discovered the female dead inside, but he could not say at this time who first notified them of the discovery . crime scene tape was placed around the residence for over 5 hours for the investigation, and the body was taken to the Knoxville forensic Center for an autopsy. Her identity has not been released at this time and more will be released as it becomes available according to the chief deputy it is an ongoing investigation.
Tags Chief Deputy Tim Hawn RCSO Roane County Roane County Sheriff's Department TBI
Check Also
UT ARBORETUM CELEBRATES NEW BOOK ON THE NATURE BOOK TRAIL, SATURDAY, MAY 4TH
The University of Tennessee Arboretum and the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will celebrate the …