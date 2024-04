Alisa Ogle, age 48, died Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

There are no services at this time. A graveside service will be open to family and friends at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in the Garden of Devotion. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...