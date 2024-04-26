Alfred “Al” Thompson Denny, Oak Ridge

Alfred “Al” Thompson Denny, 87 of Oak Ridge, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, after a lifelong battle with Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). Alfred was born on February 14, 1937, in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

Alfred served in the United States Army as a Specialist 4th Class and stationed in Korea for 18 months. Alfred later became a teacher to become a Field Radio Repairmen.

Alfred lived a life of serving others and was intrigued with the way the world worked. Alfred enjoyed bird watching, donating to organizations, reading, and even being a tutor at the Oak Ridge Volunteer Tutor Corps.

Alfred is preceded in death by his parents, Martha Thompson Denny, and Lester Wilfred Denny; brother, Alvin John Denny; sister, Arlis Yvonne Hansen.

Alfred leaves behind his godchildren, Kimberly Brown (Arlene), Whitney Keathley, and Lindsay Keathley; special friends, Tom (Carol) Larkin, and George (Donna) Gardner.

A graveside will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. in Oak Ridge Memorial Park in the Valor Garden.

