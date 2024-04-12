Alexis Madison Brown, 21, Briceville

Alexis Madison Brown age 21 of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on March 29th, 2024. She was born on December 16th, 2002 in Madison, Indiana to the late reverend Tommy Lee Brown, and Tracy Lea Brown. Alexis was of the Baptist Faith.

In addition to her father, Rev Tommy Lee Brown, Alexis is preceded in death by her brothers, T Brown, Tommy Lee Brown Jr., and Jason Raleigh Brown.

Survivors include Husband, Zack Ivey, Mother Tracy Lea Brown, brothers, Jamie Lee Brown, and Jeremy Lee Brown, Sisters, Erica Brown, Heather Brown, Stacy Brown, and Julie Brown, Mother in law, Pamela Moretz, brother in law, Christopher Waters, Uncle by marriage, Louie Ivey and wife Alaina, and lots of family friends and loved ones.

The graveside service will be on Saturday, April 13th at 2 pm at Graves Gap cemetery in Briceville, Tenn. Rev. Lonnie Lowe will be officiating. Mott McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the family. Lexi, the light of joy, that is you, will forever shine in our hearts.

