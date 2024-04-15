Ada Mae East, Rockwood

Mrs. Ada Mae East, age 86, a resident of the Glen Alice Community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, April 12, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born June 2, 1937, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a member of the Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church where she served as Church Treasurer for many years. Mrs. Ada was a Teacher’s Aide at Ridge View Elementary School in Rockwood for many years and was formerly a longtime employee of Burlington Industries Hosiery Mill and the Rockwood Coca-Cola Bottling Works. She was a Poll Worker for many years with the Roane County Election Commission, serving mostly at her beloved Glen Alice Precinct. She also enjoyed selling Avon. She was an avid supporter of and partner with her husband, Roane County Commissioner Benny East, serving the citizens of the 5th Civil District and Roane County for 24 years. One of the things for which she is best known and will be remembered is her superb Cake Baking (and sometimes pies) which brought her immense joy which was only surpassed by giving them away. Most of all she is a loving and beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, and Friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie & Jessie Gaddis; brother, Charles Gaddis; sister, Bettie Moore; sisters-in-law, Mary Stolz, and Elizabeth Shelton; and brothers-in-law, James East, and Robert Dean.

Survivors include:

Husband of 60 years: Benny East of Rockwood, TN

Son & Daughter-in-law: Dewayne East (Angela) of Kingston, TN

Daughter & Son-in-law: Tammy Caswell (Darryl) of Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren: Nicholas East (Rachel)

Sarah Reid

Bradley Caswell

Great Grandchildren: Audrey East and Kingston Mayes

Sister: Margie Crabtree of Kingston, TN

Sisters-in-law: Mary Gaddis of Rockwood, TN

Jean Meredith of Kingston, TN

Brother-& Sister-in-law: David East (Linda) of Rockwood, TN

And a host of In-Laws, Nieces and Nephews, Other Relatives, and Special Friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Ada Mae East.

