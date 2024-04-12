A tree across down Caused Traffic Delays and Some Power Outages Last Night

Last night, just before 9:00 p.m., a tree fell across Highway 61 near Blair Road, blocking traffic until TDOT could clear the road. The high winds were likely the cause of the tree’s fall. Additionally, several customers of Harriman Utility and Rockwood Electric Utility experienced power outages due to downed trees. Power has since been restored, and improved weather is forecasted for the weekend.
Tags Blair Road fallen tree Harriman Utility Board power outage Roane County Rockwood Electric Utility TDOT Tennessee Department of Transportation
