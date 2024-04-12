A tree across down Caused Traffic Delays and Some Power Outages Last Night

Dudley Evans 21 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

Last night, just before 9:00 p.m., a tree fell across Highway 61 near Blair Road, blocking traffic until TDOT could clear the road. The high winds were likely the cause of the tree’s fall. Additionally, several customers of Harriman Utility and Rockwood Electric Utility experienced power outages due to downed trees. Power has since been restored, and improved weather is forecasted for the weekend.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Pedestrian Hit by Semi-Truck in Claxton

An incident occurred near The Dollar General on Edgemoor Road in Claxton last night. A pedestrian, believed …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.