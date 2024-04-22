A sheriff’s deputy assaulted and attacked by a dog in Rockwood after the arrest of Wanted Man

According to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn of the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday night/early Sunday morning, April 22nd, Roane Deputies responded to 107 Stevens Circle in Rockwood, which is located off New Hope Road. The call was related to a disturbance. At the residence, they encountered William Simpson, who was found to have two warrants out of Anderson County. When Simpson was placed under arrest, he resisted and began fighting with the deputies. During the altercation, a pitbull bit Deputy Greenlaw in the lower leg. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the scene to check both Simpson and Greenlaw. Simpson was subsequently taken to Roane Medical Center for evaluation. His charges include possession of marijuana for resale, assault on an officer, allowing dogs to run at large, and resisting arrest.

William Rutherford Simpson

Age/Race/Sex: 40 / W / M

Booking Number: 28145

Booked: 04/21/2024

Released:

Bond: $45,000.00

1 – Allowing Dogs To Run At Large (Causing Serious Injury Or Death)

Offense Date: 04/21/2024

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

2 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense Date: 04/21/2024

Bond: $

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

3 – Assault (involving law enforcement officer)

Offense Date: 04/21/2024

Bond: $15,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

4 – Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process

Offense Date: 04/21/2024

Bond: $15,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

5 – Manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of not less than 1/2 ounce and not more than 10 pounds of

Offense Date: 04/21/2024

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...