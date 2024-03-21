You’re invited to a karaoke night, Friday

Join us for a karaoke night on Friday, March 22nd, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, hosted by Fred Watson of Star Entertainment and the City of Harriman. The event will take place at Frederick Gates Hall, located at 408 North Roane Street, on the second floor of the downtown Harriman City Hall building. There is a $5 cover charge. Bring your own beverages; setups and snacks will be available for purchase, cash only. If you enjoy singing karaoke, Gates Hall in Harriman is the place to be this Friday evening.
Tags BYOB Harriman Karaoke Roane County
