Woman Found Dead in Rocky Top Market Parking Lot in Kingston

  On 03/18/24, at approximately 2046 hours, officers with the Kingston Police Department arrived at the Rocky Top Market located at 935 E. Race Street in reference to a call of an unconscious person.

  CPR was performed on the individual but was unsuccessful. Detectives with KPD and Medical Examiner Thomas Boduch responded to the scene for investigation.

  Currently, no foul play is suspected. The deceased is a 55-year-old female. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

  The incident is still under investigation. The victim was sent for autopsy.

