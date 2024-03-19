William Summerfield Everett Jr, 92

William Summerfield Everett, Jr. (Bill or W.S) beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away in Knoxville, TN on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the age of 92. Born in Mt. Juliet, TN to W.S. Everett, Sr. and Mattie Everett on October 21, 1931.

W.S. was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School and a 1958 graduate of the University of Tennessee. He married his beloved wife Nancy Ferrell Everett (nee Bryan) on June 12, 1954, and were spouses for 56 years until her passing in 2010. W.S. served in both the US Army and Army Reserve and retired from the armed services in 1991 as a lieutenant colonel.

As an employee for Y-12, he worked as an industrial hygienist and was the department head until he took a position as a corporate industrial hygienist for Union Carbide in 1981. He relocated to Brookfield, CT working at the new Union Carbide corporate offices in Danbury, CT. He traveled the world in his new position with Union Carbide visiting plants in Africa, South America, the Middle East, and Europe. W.S. left Union Carbide and went on to work for Viskase Companies in 1984 and relocated his family to Lisle, IL. He moved back to east Tennessee in 1986 and worked for Martin Marietta until retirement living in both Farragut and Knoxville. He loved woodworking, fly fishing, golf, and UT sports.

W.S. is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law: Bryan and Becky Everett; Steve and Melanie Everett; and Chris and Katherine Everett. Daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Stanley Eubanks. Granddaughter, Samantha Kate Green and her husband Colten. Great grandchildren, Lucy and Cooper Green. Brother-in-law, James Van Eynde.

The family wants to thank the nurses of Professional Case Management for their care of our dad over the last months, especially Julie, Emily, Stephanie, and Hillary.

Weatherford Mortuary handled the arrangements for the family and private family services have been held. The family asks that any memorials be in the form of contributions to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at 34 Washington Street, Suite 310 in Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.

