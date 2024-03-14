William Reece “Billy” Liles, Petros

William Reece “Billy” Liles of Petros departed this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle wreck. Billy was born September 17, 1965, in Cincinnati, Ohio but grew up and spent most of his life in Petros, Tennessee

He is preceded in death by his father, Reece Liles. Grandparents, Bill and Ettie Liles and Harry and Cassie Lee Hammons, sister-in-law, Kim Norman, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Billy is survived by his loving mother, Carolyn Liles of Petros. Children, Jade Hensley, Drake Liles (Urshula), Sierra Akin (Joshua), and Morgan Capps-Liles. Brothers, Mark Norman and Todd Norman (Kelly), and one sister, Carolee Heidle (Travis). Grandchildren, Austyn, Carrigan, and Mason Hensley; Emori and KyLee Liles; and Noah Capps-Liles. Nephews, Milas and Jubal Campbell; Levi Heidle; Jeremiah and Daniel Norman. Nieces, Lauren Tinsley and Shelby Heidle.

A happy-go-lucky kid, and always a free spirit, Billy graduated from Wartburg Central High, Class of 1984. Upon graduation, Billy was awarded a scholarship to The School of Hard Knocks, where he was a lifelong student, accumulating knowledge you can’t get in school. He loved riding in the mountains on his RZR and spent many, many, many (emphasis on many) hours working on that same RZR.

He was baptized on March 18, 2009, by Louis Perry at Meadowview Baptist Church, a choice he made as an adult.

Like all of us, Billy had his struggles. Unlike most of us, his struggles were often public. His victories and his faith, however, were a private matter. Those victories were celebrated by those who knew him, while those who only knew of him spoke mainly of his struggles.

Some people are just meant to have more struggles than others; and they can either succumb to them or wrestle their way through them. Those fights are hard to win, mainly fought alone, and a lot of people just give in to them.

Not Billy. He was a fighter and born tough. He fought every battle until he finally won.

Billy took quite a beating along the way, though he never meant any harm to anyone. And, though never wealthy, he was always generous (never begrudging anyone a cigarette or a stiff drink if he had one to give)

He died doing what he loved – riding his Harley. He will be missed by all who knew him.

The family will have a graveside service on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Petros Cemetery (COG) at 12:00 with Dr. Jim West officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William Reece “Billy” Liles.

