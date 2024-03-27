William C. Bunch (Gator), Petros

William C. Bunch (Gator), age 75 of Petros, TN born Jan. 21, 1949, departed our world to be with our Father in heaven on March 21st at 9:50 pm. He was surrounded by those he loved and at peace as family held his hand. He was a great man, protector, and a superhero to his children and grandchildren. Gator loved fishing, hunting, racing and was the biggest Gun Smoke fan.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents Willie Bunch and Mary Bunch of Petros, Little Brother Randall Bunch and Sister Janie Bunch.

He is survived by his loving Wife Linda, two sons Roger and Brian, Grandchildren Michael Bunch, Matthew Bunch, Marrkus Bunch, Jacob Bunch, and Allison Bunch; great-grandchildren Jaxson Bunch and LeLand Bunch, Jase Bunch; brothers Bobby, Bill and Johnny and his sisters Betty and Sue.

He was a great man who brought joy and smiles to many, he loved to greet people and just talk about life. William was a protector, always looking out for others and giving his help and kindness in any way he could. He lived a good life and is now at peace with his Mother and Father in heaven.

Services will be a celebration of life which will be announced by family at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William C. Bunch (Gator).

