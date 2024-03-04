William (Bill) L. Johnson, Oak Ridge

William (Bill) L. Johnson, age 89, Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2024.

Bill grew up in Oneida, TN. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant during the Korean War followed by service in the Tennessee National Guard. As a longtime resident of Oak Ridge, Bill was a member of Central Baptist Church and retired from AT&T. Bill was a kind man with a giving heart, always devoted to family. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and was an avid sports fan.

Preceded in death by Anna, his wife of 67 years. Bill is survived by his son Jim and wife Kaye, grandsons Trent, Brett, Austin, Corey, and wife Kayla, their children Connor & Claire, along with devoted brother Dan and wife Judy and niece Kristen Golliher.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all the friends and family who were thoughtful of Bill, The Groves Assisted Living staff for the care he received while residing there, and to the staff of Amedisys Hospice Care.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside memorial service with military honors at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens officiated by Pastor James Raffety, on Saturday, March 9, at 1:00 pm.

Condolences can be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

