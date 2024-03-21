William “Bill” Frederick Beeler, 82, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 27, 1941, to the late Curtis and Edith Beeler in Oak Ridge.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gloria; and daughter Sherry Atkins (husband Jim) and their two sons, Curtis and Logan; Rodney Beeler (wife Lorrie) and their children, Myia Bell (husband Brooks), Kelsey Hawkins (husband Alex), and Blake Beeler; Tammy Pressnell and her children, Zachary Pressnell (wife Dakota); Tori Bakker (husband Matthew), and Tiffany Fritts (husband Alec) as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Bill was a past Master Mason of the Clinton Lodge and was involved with the Kerbela Shiners for many years. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of birds and all of God’s creatures. Most of all though, he loved his wife and will be dearly missed by her and his family.

Services for Bill will be private. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Cemetery next to his sister, Gail. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Beeler family.

