William “Bill” Franklin Milburn, Kingston

William “Bill” Franklin Milburn age 75, of Kingston, TN was called home to the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Bill served as a Deacon of the Presbyterian Church of Nashville for 20 years, and as an Elder for 4 years before moving back to his roots in Roane County. Bill owned and operated Southeast Contractors, Inc. for 40 years. The company is now under the ownership of his son, Will, who operates out of the Franklin, TN office. Bill had a deep love for all animals, especially horses, and rode horse trails all over the United States. Bill was a United States Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War as the team leader for a Long-Range Reconnaissance Patrol Team.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Margie Milburn, and sister, Cynthia. Survived by his wife Deni Milburn; son, Will Milburn (wife Heather); daughter, Amy Nelson (husband Ken); brother, Randy Milburn (wife Kim); sister, Mary Stewart; grandchildren, Lilly, William, and Madison; stepson, Kaine Austin (wife Fernanda); stepdaughter, Ashley Parsons; step-grandchildren, Kennon, Emery, Collins, Elle, Nola and Sophia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Folds of Honor or Tunnel to Towers organizations. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with Reverend Dwight Bass officiating. Full Military Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. Reception will follow from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Victoria the Gathering Place, 316 Ruritan Road, Harriman, TN. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Milburn Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...