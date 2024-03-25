Willard Bowman, Deer Lodge

Willard Bowman, age 69 of Deer Lodge passed away Thursday, March 21, 2024, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

Willard was born November 29, 1954, in Deer Lodge, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents Glen and Ruby (Brown) Bowman; brother Randy Dee Bowman; brothers-in-law, Ray Taylor, Jr. and Enmon Goad; stepson Rusty Simpson.

He leaves behind his wife of 50 years Roeina (Josie) Norris Bowman; stepson John Simpson and step-daughter Suzie Harris; 4 brothers Kenneth and wife Margaret Bowman of Sunbright, Wayne and wife Sue Bowman of Lancing, Jeff and wife Brenda Bowman of Lancing, Jack Bowman of Chestnut Ridge; 5 sisters Glenda Taylor of Meister Hills, Jolena and husband Tommy Walker of Lancing, Joy Goad of Deer Lodge, Rhonda and husband Allen Kilby of Sunbright, Rella, and husband Junior Durham of Grimsley; special nephew Charles Walker; 8 nephews; 12 nieces.

Those special memories of you will always bring a smile. The fact that you are no longer with us will always cause us pain, but you will be forever in our hearts until we meet again.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Tony Huling officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Willard Bowman.

