Walter Cecil Waddell, Ten Mile

News Department 11 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Walter Cecil Waddell, age 88, of Ten Mile passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024, at home. He was born September 18, 1935, in Knoxville and made his home in Ten Mile for the last 50 years. He loved big trucks and was a retired truck driver and also a member of the Teamsters Union. Walter enjoyed gardening and taking care of his chickens. He was an excellent carpenter who enjoyed building houses as well as doing other carpentry projects.

Preceded in death by his parents, Dewey & Maggie Waddell; sister, Edith Parks; brothers, Venson, R.V., Junior, Edward, and Hoyle Waddell.

SURVIVORS

Daughters                               Susie Wyrick & husband, Shim of Ten Mile

                                                Glenda Owens of Ten Mile

                                                Rachel Waddell of Kingston

                                                Wendy Webster of Harriman

                                                Melissa Ladd & husband, Bennie of Kingston

                                                Nicole Waddell of Harriman

Grandchildren                       Bunkin, Shannon, Philip, Charlie, Stephanie, Joshua, Kevin, Dustin,

                                              Kelsey & Wes, Destiny, Riley, Caden, Dylan, and Dawson

Great-grandchildren             Darren, Katy, Macayman, Connor, Jayse, Jax, Waylon, Gunnar, Delta,

                                              Bryson, Blaze, Rhett, Dean, and Addy

Great-great-grandchildren   Thalo, Stella, Blakeleigh, and Lakelynn

A host of extended family and friends                                                                   

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Cal Adams officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Jason Evans, Harriman

Mr. Jason Evans, 46, of Harriman, passed away on March 9. 2024 at his home. He …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.