Walter Cecil Waddell, Ten Mile

Walter Cecil Waddell, age 88, of Ten Mile passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024, at home. He was born September 18, 1935, in Knoxville and made his home in Ten Mile for the last 50 years. He loved big trucks and was a retired truck driver and also a member of the Teamsters Union. Walter enjoyed gardening and taking care of his chickens. He was an excellent carpenter who enjoyed building houses as well as doing other carpentry projects.

Preceded in death by his parents, Dewey & Maggie Waddell; sister, Edith Parks; brothers, Venson, R.V., Junior, Edward, and Hoyle Waddell.

SURVIVORS

Daughters Susie Wyrick & husband, Shim of Ten Mile

Glenda Owens of Ten Mile

Rachel Waddell of Kingston

Wendy Webster of Harriman

Melissa Ladd & husband, Bennie of Kingston

Nicole Waddell of Harriman

Grandchildren Bunkin, Shannon, Philip, Charlie, Stephanie, Joshua, Kevin, Dustin,

Kelsey & Wes, Destiny, Riley, Caden, Dylan, and Dawson

Great-grandchildren Darren, Katy, Macayman, Connor, Jayse, Jax, Waylon, Gunnar, Delta,

Bryson, Blaze, Rhett, Dean, and Addy

Great-great-grandchildren Thalo, Stella, Blakeleigh, and Lakelynn

A host of extended family and friends

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Cal Adams officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

