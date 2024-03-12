Virginia Qualls, Oakdale

Ms. Virginia Qualls, age 88, of Oakdale, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024, at her home. She was a member of Pine Orchard Baptist Church

She is proceeded in death by her husband: George Qualls.

Parents: James & Anna May Garner.

Seven brothers and six sisters.

She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law: Ricky & Brenda Qualls, Frank & Barbara Qualls, Michael & Tammy Garner, and Jackie Kathleen Garner.

Daughter & son-in-law: Debra Qualls & Jimbo Daher.

Sister: Katharin Carroll.

And many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

As well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM with Bro Ronnie Nichols officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Qualls Family Cemetery in Oakdale.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Virginia Qualls

