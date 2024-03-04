UT ARBORETUM SOCIETY TO HOLD SPRING PLANT SALE APRIL 12th AND 13th

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s 57th Spring Plant Sale will take place on April 12th and 13th. The public sale will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the UT Arboretum at 901 S. Illinois Ave. (Hwy. 62) in Oak Ridge. The Society’s “Members Only” sale will be on Friday evening, April 12th from 4-7 p.m.

Society memberships or membership renewals may be purchased on Friday evening for this “early bird” shopping opportunity. By joining UTAS on Friday night, people can enjoy the membership benefit of having the first pick of our beautiful selection of plants, some of which sell out that evening. Checks, cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Tennessee Naturescapes from Clinton, Riverdale Nursery from Knoxville, East Fork Nursery from Sevierville, and Beaver Creek Nursery from Knoxville will be offering a large and varied selection of shrubs, native plants, perennials and annuals.

UT Arboretum Society members will be on hand to help answer questions and to help load plants. We will also have our red wagons available to help you in loading your plants.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2024. It is one of the ten University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...