UT ARBORETUM SOCIETY TO HOLD SPRING PLANT SALE APRIL 12th AND 13th

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s 57th Spring Plant Sale will take place on April 12th and 13th. The public sale will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the UT Arboretum at 901 S. Illinois Ave. (Hwy. 62) in Oak Ridge. The Society’s “Members Only” sale will be on Friday evening, April 12th from 4-7 p.m.

Photo courtesy the UT Arboretum Society.

Society memberships or membership renewals may be purchased on Friday evening for this “early bird” shopping opportunity. By joining UTAS on Friday night, people can enjoy the membership benefit of having the first pick of our beautiful selection of plants, some of which sell out that evening. Checks, cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Tennessee Naturescapes from Clinton, Riverdale Nursery from Knoxville and East Fork Nursery from Sevierville will be offering a large and varied selection of shrubs, native plants, perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetable starts, berries and brambles.

Each nursery will be featuring special plants. East Fork Nursery will feature four native azaleas new to the sale in limited numbers: Bob’s Choice Yellow, Auburn Orange, Pink Peppermint Stripe and Coleman’s Sunshine. They will also feature one new conifer, Chamaecyparis thyoides ‘Red Velvet’ and an evergreen azalea, Venus’ Baby. Tennessee Naturescapes will feature Elderberries in quart and gallon pots. Riverdale Nursery will be featuring the re-introduction of some old-fashioned hydrangeas that they are bringing back into cultivation. These include Michael Dirr’s Hydrangea serrata ‘Painter’s Palette’, Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Jogasaki’ and Hydrangea serrata ‘Bluebird’ and many more! Riverdale will also feature beautiful White Lady Banks Roses.

UT Arboretum Society members will be on hand to help answer questions and to help load plants. We will also have our red wagons available to help you in loading your plants.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2024. It is one of the ten University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

