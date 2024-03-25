UT ARBORETUM SOCIETY TO HOLD SPRING PLANT SALE APRIL 12th AND 13th

Brad Jones 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 7 Views

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s 57th Spring Plant Sale will take place on April 12th and 13th. The public sale will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the UT Arboretum at 901 S. Illinois Ave. (Hwy. 62) in Oak Ridge. The Society’s “Members Only” sale will be on Friday evening, April 12th from 4-7 p.m.

Photo courtesy the UT Arboretum Society.

Society memberships or membership renewals may be purchased on Friday evening for this “early bird” shopping opportunity. By joining UTAS on Friday night, people can enjoy the membership benefit of having the first pick of our beautiful selection of plants, some of which sell out that evening.  Checks, cash and credit cards will be accepted.  

Tennessee Naturescapes from Clinton, Riverdale Nursery from Knoxville and East Fork Nursery from Sevierville will be offering a large and varied selection of shrubs, native plants, perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetable starts, berries and brambles.

Each nursery will be featuring special plants. East Fork Nursery will feature four native azaleas new to the sale in limited numbers: Bob’s Choice Yellow, Auburn Orange, Pink Peppermint Stripe and Coleman’s Sunshine. They will also feature one new conifer, Chamaecyparis thyoides ‘Red Velvet’ and an evergreen azalea, Venus’ Baby. Tennessee Naturescapes will feature Elderberries in quart and gallon pots.  Riverdale Nursery will be featuring the re-introduction of some old-fashioned hydrangeas that they are bringing back into cultivation. These include Michael Dirr’s Hydrangea serrata ‘Painter’s Palette’, Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Jogasaki’ and Hydrangea serrata ‘Bluebird’ and many more! Riverdale will also feature beautiful White Lady Banks Roses.

UT Arboretum Society members will be on hand to help answer questions and to help load plants. We will also have our red wagons available to help you in loading your plants.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2024. It is one of the ten University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Interstate Construction Halted for Easter Holiday Travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will suspend all interstate construction work …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.