Two Juveniles Charged with Vandalism of Kingston City Park

The Kingston Police Department recently took reports of vandalism to facilities at the City Park located at 313 W. Race Street and at the Gravel Pit located at 303 W. Race Street.

After reviewing video footage and interviewing individuals, two juveniles have been charged with three counts of vandalism that took place on three different days. The city has had numerous problems with vandalism in the past. The installation of new cameras and the hard work of KPD officers resulted in these charges being brought.

The Kingston City Police Department is dedicated to protecting the parks and the facilities of the City of Kingston for citizens to enjoy. Anyone that vandalizes our beautiful parks or facilities at the parks in the City of Kingston will be charged and prosecuted. These senseless acts will not be tolerated.

