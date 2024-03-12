Two charged with sex crimes in Roane County

A Harriman man remains jailed on Bond totalling $100,000 at this time after being charged on February 26th on four counts of solicitation of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. 60-year-old Eugene Ellis Moffitt Jr bonded out of the Roane County Jail on March 1st and has a May court date in the case he is charged with, according to the warrant that was part of an undercover operation by the DA’s office, drug and violent crimes task force. After receiving a call and text from an undercover agent posing to be a 15-year-old girl from Rockwood, where he solicited her to send him photos and also to have sex according to the warrant.
Meanwhile another man is still in jail identified as 45-year-old David Bryan Campbell arrested on March 8th. He faces charges of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Driving Under The Influence. We are working to get more information on this case.
Remember, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty. All news stories are taken from Police reports and arrest records.
Eugene Ellis Moffit
Age/Race/Sex: 60 / W / M
Booking Number: 27912
Booked: 03/08/2024
Released:
Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000
Arresting Date/Time: 03/08/2024 13:57
Bond: $100,000.00
1 – Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Offense Date: 03/08/2024
Bond: $25,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency: Roane
2 – Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Offense Date: 03/08/2024
Bond: $25,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency: Roane
3 – Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Offense Date: 03/08/2024
Bond: $25,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency: Roane
4 – Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Offense Date: 03/08/2024
Bond: $25,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency: Roane
David Bryan Campbell
Age/Race/Sex: 45 / W / M
Booking Number: 27911
Booked: 03/08/2024
Released:
Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000
Arresting Date/Time: 03/08/2024 12:14
Bond: $0.00
1 – Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Offense Date: 03/08/2024
Bond: $
Bond Type: Not Required
Charging Agency: Roane
2 – Driving Under The Influence
Offense Date: 03/08/2024
Bond: $
Bond Type: Not Required
Charging Agency: Roane