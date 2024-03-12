Two charged with sex crimes in Roane County

A Harriman man remains jailed on Bond totalling $100,000 at this time after being charged on February 26th on four counts of solicitation of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. 60-year-old Eugene Ellis Moffitt Jr bonded out of the Roane County Jail on March 1st and has a May court date in the case he is charged with, according to the warrant that was part of an undercover operation by the DA’s office, drug and violent crimes task force. After receiving a call and text from an undercover agent posing to be a 15-year-old girl from Rockwood, where he solicited her to send him photos and also to have sex according to the warrant.

David Bryan Campbell, 45

Meanwhile another man is still in jail identified as 45-year-old David Bryan Campbell arrested on March 8th. He faces charges of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Driving Under The Influence. We are working to get more information on this case.

Remember, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty. All news stories are taken from Police reports and arrest records.

Eugene Ellis Moffit

Age/Race/Sex: 60 / W / M

Booking Number: 27912

Booked: 03/08/2024

Released:

Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000

Arresting Date/Time: 03/08/2024 13:57

Bond: $100,000.00

1 – Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Offense Date: 03/08/2024

Bond: $25,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency: Roane

2 – Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Offense Date: 03/08/2024

Bond: $25,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency: Roane

3 – Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Offense Date: 03/08/2024

Bond: $25,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency: Roane

4 – Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Offense Date: 03/08/2024

Bond: $25,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency: Roane

David Bryan Campbell

Age/Race/Sex: 45 / W / M

Booking Number: 27911

Booked: 03/08/2024

Released:

Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000

Arresting Date/Time: 03/08/2024 12:14

Bond: $0.00

1 – Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Offense Date: 03/08/2024

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency: Roane

2 – Driving Under The Influence

Offense Date: 03/08/2024

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency: Roane

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...