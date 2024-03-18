Tommie Joe White, 46, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2024. He was born on September 25, 1977, in Oak Ridge, TN to Tommie and Joann White. He grew up in the Dutch Valley community in Clinton.

Tommie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Betty Chapman, Willie White, Monnie Mae White; his brother Billy White; his father-in-law Joseph Tucker; and his mother-in-law Helen Tucker.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-five years Michelle White; three children, Tiffany White (Preston Grant), Jayden White, and Devon White; and two grandchildren, Aston and Availiegh Grant.

A graveside service will be announced at a later time.

The family is thankful to all friends and family for your prayers during this difficult time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the White family.

