Theola Higginbottom Barnard, Kingston

Theola Higginbottom Barnard

October 14, 1942 – March 26, 2024

Theola Dean Barnard, age 81 of Kingston passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at her home. She was born in Belmont, Mississippi on October 14th, 1942.

She was preceded in death by her parents Chester Paul Higginbottom & Lela Gertrude Chistman Free. Her Brother Gene Higginbottom, sister Velda Crowe, former husband Herbert Barnard, and Granddaughter Shaila Denise Haese.

She will be sadly missed by her brother, James Higginbottom, and wife Nancy. Her daughter, LaDonna Myer and husband Harry; son, Tommy Barnard and Elizabeth Rose; Grandson, Cody Barnard; Great-Granddaughters, Lana Haese and Lyla Royster (Dad, Brad Royster); nephew Brad Crowe and special friends; Scherel Castleman, Cynthia Higginbottom and Missy Scandyln.

She worked much of her life in the textile manufacturing industry was a proud union member and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Receiving of friends will be held on Monday, April 1st at Kyker’s Funeral Home in Harriman from 5-6 pm, with a “Celebration of Life” service at 6 pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...