Tennessee EMS and First Responders Honored at the Annual Star of Life Awards Ceremony

NASHVILLE, TENN – Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee (CECA TN) proudly announces its annual Star of Life Awards Ceremony to honor the exemplary service and dedication of EMS personnel in our communities. This event will take place on May 2, 2024, at the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon, TN beginning at 6:00 PM CST.

This ceremony serves as a tribute to the bravery, professionalism, and tireless commitment of the men and women who serve in the EMS field. It is an opportunity for the community to recognize and express gratitude for the critical role these individuals play in saving lives and providing essential medical care during emergencies.

The EMS Awards Ceremony will feature several categories of recognition, including:
* Regional winners from EMS Regions 1-8
* Outstanding Achievement in Maternal and Neonate Emergency Response Award
* Project ADAM Heart Hero Award
* State Winner Award

The recipients of these awards have been selected through a rigorous nomination and evaluation process by a committee comprised of EMS leaders and community representatives.

We extend our sincere appreciation to our EMS providers for their selfless service and commitment to the well-being of our community. To attend, tickets can be purchased here: https://cecatn.org/star-of-life-individual-ticket-sales/

Members of the press are invited to attend and cover this important event, which offers a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the extraordinary contributions of our local EMS professionals. For media inquiries or to RSVP for the EMS Awards Ceremony, please contact CECA TN at cecatn@vumc.org or 615-343-3672.

CECA TN is a non-profit organization that provides pediatric-specific education and resources to EMS, first responders, and hospital emergency departments across Tennessee. CECA TN is part of the National EMS for Children (EMSC) program. To learn more or to inquire how to get involved, please check out their website: www.cecatn.org.

