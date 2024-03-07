Ted Delbert Maston, Oak Ridge

Ted Delbert Maston, age 73 of Oak Ridge passed away Monday, March 4, 2024.

He worked as a machinist and was retired from Boeing, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Juanita Eddington and Sister Lana Harris.

Survived by his wife Shelvy Maston.

Children Belinda (Kenneth) Jackson and LaDonna Campbell.

Brothers; Dwight Maston and Randy (Carla) Maston.

Sister; Linda Mobley & Bill Yeomans.

12 Grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Graveside Service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Friday, March 8, 2024, at 2:00 pm

