Stanley Paul (Stan) Vespie, 64

Stanley Paul (Stan) Vespie went to his heavenly home to sit at the feet of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 22, 2024. He was born on May 12, 1959. He was a graduate of Central High School, Wartburg, TN in 1977. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Carson Newman College in 1981, his Masters of Divinity from Bethany Divinity Seminary in 1992, his Master of Arts in Psychology from Walden University in 2007, and held a Ph. D. in Psychology from Walden University in 2011. He was first and continuously a student of the King James Bible. He served as a Pastor of Rocky Point Baptist Church in Morristown, TN from 1980-1982, Pastor of First Baptist Church in Kopperl, Texas from 1982-1983, Leadvale Baptist Church in White Pine, TN from 1984-1988, Trinity Baptist Church in Helenwood, TN from 1988-1995, Lighthouse Baptist Church in Wartburg, TN from 1995-2006. He was the Pastor of Tom’s Creek Baptist Church in Linden, Tennessee from 2008 until the time of his passing. Stan taught American History and Driver’s Education at Oneida High School, Oneida, TN from 1990-1994. Stan taught contemporary issues and Drivers Education at Central High School from 2002-2003. He was a mental health counselor at Perry County High School, Linden, TN from 2006-2021. Stan was an adjunct professor of Psychology at Bethel University, University of Tennessee at Martin, and Columbia State Community College. Stan was a published author of many Bible book studies and had recently been writing a series of children’s Bible stories.

He is survived by four sons: David, Paul (Angela), Jonathan (Caitlin), and Adam (Autumn) Three siblings: Ken (Gail), Wayne (Kay), and Joan (Edd) Diden, and sister-in-law Kim (Randall) Vespie. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Harl and Christine Vespie, his aunt, Cora McCann, and his oldest brother, Randall. He also is survived by eleven grandchildren: Laura, Harper, Titus, Levi (Jonathan), Reagan (David), Asa, Cora, Caleb, Anna Jo (Paul), Ruby, and Gideon (Adam). Stan loved his grandchildren as the crowning blessing to his life.

Stan committed himself to learning and teaching the word of God as a young man and spent nearly 50 years studying and preaching the Truth of the Holy Scriptures. He encouraged and taught his sons to love the Bible and use it as a “lamp unto thy feet.”

His love for his sons was complete and uncompromised. He encouraged, corrected, admonished, and exhorted them in every path of their lives. Throughout life’s ups and downs, he never failed to support them in every way.

Stan loved the game of basketball and spent more than 30 years as an official with the TSSAA. He reached the pinnacle of high school officiating by refereeing the state championship game in 2014. After receiving a dual organ transplant in the summer of 2021, he was back on the court four months later and officiated his 2nd state championship game 2023. He had many stories that he shared about his experiences in gameplay, interactions with coaches, and moments with his fellow officials.

Stan lived his life with the commitment to “preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort with all long-suffering and doctrine” (2 Tim. 4: 2-3).

His most direct admonishment: “Know God, and live for him”.

Donations can be made to the following in honor of Stan. https://www.givesendgo.com/DrStanVespie

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Wartburg City Cemetery at 2:00 pm

