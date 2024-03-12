Search for Suspect in Shooting Ongoing

Photo from Facebook

The search for a suspect continues today across the area in reference to the shooting of a woman, Trish Shore. Cumberland County deputies along with assistance from other agencies are searching for a man identified as Jamie Gray as a suspect in the shooting of Shore which occurred allegedly on Smith Mountain Road in Cumberland County Monday afternoon. A Facebook post by her sister stated she was shot in the head twice and then wrapped in a blanket to be set on fire, when her son who was coming down the road to her house allegedly scared off the 2 suspects in this awful event. One was reported to have been arrested according to the post but one is still on the run. All the details are not in at this time but if you have any information on the whereabouts of Jamie Gray please contact your local authorities.

Our friends at 3BMedia shared the following story:

A woman is fighting for her life today in a hospital after being shot in Cumberland County yesterday.

TBI special agents, investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of the 13th Judicial District Attorney General are investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:45 p.m. (CT) yesterday.

When deputies arrived at a residence in the 2000 block of Smith Mountain Road, they found a female victim, Trish Shore, suffering from injuries.

A family member of Shore told 3B Media News Trish sustained two gunshot wounds to the head.

As of this morning, Shore is presently in an area trauma center in critical condition.

Officers are searching for a person of interest in the shooting.

The TBI says the investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will release more information soon.

