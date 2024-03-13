Scott Alexander McKenney, 81

Scott Alexander McKenney, age 81, passed away peacefully after a long illness on March 5, 2024. Scott was born in Auburndale, Massachusetts to Constance Ridgway and William McKenney. He attended Brown University on a naval scholarship, graduating in 1964. At Brown, he was a member of the Ivy League championship varsity rowing team. He later received his MBA from American University.

While in college, Scott met his wife Priscilla. They were married for 59 very happy and loving years. Scott served five years in the Navy as an air intelligence officer in the Philippines and Washington, D.C. during the Vietnam war. He worked for the CIA for sixteen years and Motorola for three years. In 1988, he was offered a position at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and worked as a program manager there until his retirement in 2002.

Ten years ago, Scott joined Mango Publishing, a new company started by his son Chris. He continued to learn new things and to grow in the job. He loved working with Chris and with young people from many backgrounds. Scott was an avid tennis player, golfer, and vegetable gardener throughout his life.

In retirement, he and Priscilla were enthusiastic travelers visiting most of Europe and South America as well as parts of Asia. They especially enjoyed their trips to Egypt and Patagonia.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Priscilla and three sons, Christopher (Mary Rajkumar), Bruce (Nancy Hopkins), and Jason (Lanette Anderson), his sister Caroline Dickinson (John), five grandchildren, Evelyn, Rajun, Malika, Owen, and Liam and his beloved golden retriever, Fiona.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy or the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...