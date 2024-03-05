Sarah Margaret Alexander Easter, Kingston

Sarah Margaret Alexander Easter of Kingston was born on March 10, 1935. She went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2024. She was a dedicated wonderful daughter, sibling, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always put her family first in all things. She loved life and wanted to live forever. She wanted to make sure all of us were taken care of. The mother in her always wanted to see her children well and safe. She always saw to everyone’s needs, even if she neglected hers. She was always giving, saw the best in people, even when they didn’t deserve it. That was Margaret. She had a heart of gold. Giving and loyal.

Sarah Margaret was a graduate of Roane County High School and was known as a great basketball player. She was known as “Slew Foot” for her awesome hook shots. In fact, she met the love of her life while playing basketball, Kenneth Jackson Easter and were married 59 years.

Margaret served as the Secretary of Midtown Elementary in the 80-90s. She retired in 1993. She loved that job and all the children who would come visit her. She was a loving soul and that position was a fulfilling one. She would tell her family how much it meant to her.

Sarah Margaret Easter was a member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church. Even though she couldn’t attend regularly due to health, she was watching on her phone. She loved the Lord. She would watch gospel shows and read her Bible. In the last days of her life, it amazed me, her daughter, with all the verses she had had underlined. I will cherish them forever. I will always remember her sweet voice singing out hymns.

Sarah Margaret is preceded in death by her father Benjamin Alexander, mother Lula Farr Alexander, brother Bennie (Mary T) Alexander, husband of 59 years Kenneth Jackson Easter, son Kenneth Randall Easter, daughter Melissa LuAnn Gillis.

She is survived by her last living daughter Kimberly Ruth Ann Easter Brummitt who cared for her until the end, sister Patsy Alexander Brown, Daughter in law Cindy Easter, Son-in-Law Duane Gillis, Grandchildren: Ryan Easter, Candi Easter, Maggie (Perry) Hall, Christy (Charles) Edmondson, Jason (Courtney) Rutherford, Michelle Agee, Michael Gillis, Steven (Shawna) Gillis, Joshua Brummitt, Emma Brummitt.

Great Grandchildren: Rylee, Autym, Abygael, Alayna, Alyviah Easter, Evelyn Hall, baby Emilia Hall due soon, Brooklyn Haun, Matthew and Alexander Edmondson, Sarah Kate and Liam Rutherford, Cole and Gracie Agee, Kylie, Madalyn, Quillan Gillis, and Joshua Widner.

She will be missed by all for her feistiness, her love to joke with you and make you laugh. She was an amazing mother/grandmother who will be missed. But she is now at peace. No more pain or suffering.

Thank you to all the staff at Jamestown Assisted Living who were her family, who loved her. You were amazing in her last days. May she forever be pushing her button for no reason just to talk to you…

Till we see you again…..Please keep making circles in the sand till we get there… Love you

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Roane Memorial Gardens with Rev. Cal Adams officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...