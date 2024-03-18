Sarah Crabtree Johnson, Harriman

Mrs. Sarah Crabtree Johnson, age 85 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Knoxville, TN. She was born on April 6, 1938, here in Roane County. Her family is grateful she passed peacefully and is back in the arms of her loving husband of over 60 years. She was a devout Christian, and enjoyed singing. She sang in a gospel group when she was able and loved to praise the Lord.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Allen “Oop” Johnson; parents: Rural J Crabtree & Anna M. Scarbrough Crabtree; son: Terry Alan Johnson; and her siblings: Marie Young, June Johnson, Maggie Rose, Marvin Crabtree, James Crabtree, and Thomas Crabtree. She is survived by:

Children: Mary Scruggs (Michael), Alleen DeSmet (Dan), Scott Johnson

Grandchildren: Tamara, Angela, and Zachary Ryan

Great Grandchildren: Austin, Ryan, Landon, Hunter, and Amelia

Great Great Grandchild: Emery

and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 12:30-1:30 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Lucy Lowe officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow the funeral in the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in the Midtown community of Harriman. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Sarah Crabtree Johnson.

