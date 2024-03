Sandra Jane Caldwell age 65 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Thursday, March 14, 2024, at home.

Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Marjorie Caldwell.

Survived by son, Alexander Caldwell

Sister, Deborah Caldwell

Brothers, Roger (Deborah) Caldwell

David (Chris) Caldwell

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston.

