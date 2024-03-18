Samuel Edward Liberatore, 73

Samuel Edward Liberatore, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home on March 15, 2024. He was born in Rochester, PA on July 31, 1950.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Lottie Liberatore and son Samuel Paul Liberatore.

He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years Nana Liberatore, daughter, and husband Eugenia (Aaron) Willoughby of Chicago IL, stepson, and wife Ovic (Ilona) Martirosyan of Tbilisi Georgia, stepson Robert Mxitaryan, and special friend Brian of Knoxville, TN. He loved his sweet grandchildren Samuel and Nana Martirosyan, and Anthony Willoughby, Jaycub Liberatore, Meetra Liberatore, and Blake Liberatore. He was also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Diana (Thomas) Patterson of Beaver, PA, sister, and brother-in-law Anna Marie (William) Haggerty of Leland, NC, and sister and fiancé Linda Liberatore and George Morini of Beaver, PA.

Sam was honorably discharged from the United States of America Navy, and he retired from Bechtel Corporation. He loved woodworking and gardening and most of all playing with his grandchildren when they came to visit America.

Sam will be missed by all his family and friends.

