Sadie Eulene Robbins Miller, 77

Sadie Eulene Robbins Miller, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on March 6, 2024, at Parkwest Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Eulene was born in Jellico, Tennessee. Eulene was a member of First Presbyterian Church in LaFollette, TN, and attended North Clinton Baptist Church. She enjoyed volunteering at the Anderson County Senior Center. Eulene also worked with the Anderson County Election Commission as a poll worker. She retired from Armstrong Tire.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Lavada Hicks Robbins; father, Raymond Robbins; siblings, Sharon Robbins Elliott and Samuel Robbins.

She is survived by her loving husband of sixty years, Lawrence Miller; daughter, Linda Sue Reeves; son, Larry Miller (Theresa); grandchildren, Scott Fisher, Makayla Reeves, Kira Reeves, Emalee Reeves, Santino Reeves, Kaleigh Reeves, and Blake Hartley (Emily); brother, Ray Robbins (Pam); sister, Tammy Robbins Poore (fiancé Nick); several nieces and nephews

She is loved and will be greatly missed by everyone.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, March 11, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Rick Murphy officiating. Her graveside will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

