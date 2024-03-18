Ruth “Ruthie” Mullins, 87, passed away peacefully at Canterfield Assisted Living facility in Oak Ridge, TN on March 16, 2024.

Born in Briceville, TN on November 16, 1936, to James “Jimmy” and Mary Elizabeth Wilson, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Benny Mullins; son, Terry Mullins; brothers, Paul Wilson, Lee Wilson, Elmer Wilson, and Wilber Wilson; sisters Jeanette McLean, Pauline Wilson, and Jean Clary; and parents Jimmy and Mary Elizabeth Wilson.

Ruth is survived by son, Steve Mullins (Ashley), daughters Pam Mullins and Sherry Menefee; daughter-in-law, Debbie Mullins; 14 grandchildren 28 great-grandchildren; and dear friend, Cindy Boshears.

Born in East Tennessee, Ruth moved to Baltimore, Maryland as a young girl. Her family later moved to Detroit, Michigan where she met the love of her life, Benny. Married when she was 16 and he was 18, Benny and Ruth would enjoy 56 years of marriage together.

Benny and Ruth had four children in Detroit before moving to Oak Ridge where Benny founded his business Oak Ridge Tool Engineering, now a third-generation business. Throughout their lifetime together, Benny and Ruth enjoyed entertaining customers and good friends alike. They also enjoyed traveling extensively with their extended family.

Ruth was a loving and devoted wife and selfless mother, she always put her family first. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed hosting her entire family at every holiday gathering. A resident of the Marlow Community since 1980, Ruth and Benny enjoyed time on their farm, where Ruth, an avid reader, grew a garden, canned food, crafted, and spent quality time with her grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN.

Ruthie will be laid to rest on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 11:00 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Oak Ridge, TN.

Special thanks to the caregivers at Canterfield Assisted Living Facility – the family who loved Ruth well to the end of her life.

