Rosalie Alley, 85, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 2, 2024, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on August 15, 1938, to the late George and Nellie (Wyatt) Hensley.

She was known as Miss Alley by her students, momma by her children, Rosie by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and Rosalie by her classmates and friends. She was a homemaker until her kids were grown, then worked as a substitute teacher for 33 years in the Anderson County School System. She was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church, and more recently attended Norris First Baptist Church. Rosalie enjoyed spending time with family, attending social events, and singing at local churches. She was an avid sports fan, loved going to Anderson County High School football games, and even hemmed prom dresses, cheerleader outfits, and band uniforms for the students.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John Alley, Sr., and siblings: Jack Hensley, Harold Hensley, Darryl Hensley, Geraldine Stooksbury, and Elizabeth Johnson.

Rosalie is survived by her children: John K Alley, Jr. of Clinton, Roger Alley (wife Kelly) of Rocky Top, Mike Alley (wife Stephanie) of Farragut, Kim Hutcheson (husband Donnie) of Clinton, and Nancy Trent (husband Barry) of Andersonville; grandchildren: Travis, Jessica, Lacey, Jonathan, Jill, Brittany, Brandon, Joshua, Ashley, Jack, and Isabella; 13 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Flo Elliott, Phyllis Hall, Bessie Seiber, and Mary Lou Webber.

The family would like to thank Jimmy Bullock and Robin Lindsay for the exceptional care they provided Rosalie for the last three years.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 11 am-2 pm. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Seiber officiating. Friends and family will go in procession to Norris Memorial Gardens where Rosalie will be laid to rest.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Red Hill Baptist Church in Andersonville.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Alley family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...