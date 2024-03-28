Rosa Lee Hinds, Kingston

Mrs. Rosa Lee Hinds, of Kingston, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2024. She was a member of the Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood, TN. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was active in the Women’s Missionary Union.

She is proceeded in death by; Husband: Jim Hinds; Brothers: Glenn Roach, and Dewey Roach; Sister: Veta Fritts; Son-in-law: William York

Rosa Lee is survived by:

Daughter: Melissa Wormsley (Darrell) of Kingston, Tennessee

Granddaughters: Summer York of Kingston, Tennessee

Faith York of Rockwood, Tennessee

Nieces: Becky Hatfield (George) of Kennesaw, Georgia

Nancy Cox (Danny) of Freeburg, Illinois

Mary Hoehn of Smyrna, Georgia

Glenda Greenburg of Las Vegas, Nevada

Carol Beth Inzunza (Rick) of Starkville, Mississippi

The family will receive friends Monday, April 1, 2024, in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET, service to follow, with Mike Winter officiating. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Rosa Lee Hinds.

