Rockwood Police Arrest two for illegal drugs and other charges

On Wednesday, the Rockwood Police Department arrested two individuals: 56-year-old Donny Ray Marlow, charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale, and possession of Methamphetamine, and 45-year-old Dewayne Harkins, known locally as a homeless person. Marlow was detained in the county jail on a $15,000 bond, where he remains. Harkins was arrested for possession of illegal drugs, charged with simple possession or casual exchange, theft of property up to a thousand dollars, and introducing contraband into the Roane County Jail. His bond is set at $11,500, and he also remains in custody.
Donny Ray Marlow
Age/Race/Sex: 53 / W / M
Booking Number: 28007
Booked: 03/27/2024
Released:
Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Arresting Date/Time: 03/27/2024 18:20
Bond: $15,000.00
Charge(s): 1 – Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess
Offense Date: 03/27/2024
Bond: $15,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
Dewayne Lee Harkins
Age/Race/Sex: 45 / W / M
Booking Number: 28008
Booked: 03/27/2024
Released:
Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Arresting Date/Time: 03/27/2024 19:16
Bond: $11,500.00
Charge(s):
1 – Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange
Offense Date: 03/27/2024
Bond: $5,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
2 – Theft Of Property (up to $1000)
Offense Date: 03/27/2024
Bond: $1,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
3 – Introduction Of Contraband Into A Penal Institution (Drugs)
Offense Date: 03/27/2024
Bond: $5,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: Roane