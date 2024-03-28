Rockwood Police Arrest two for illegal drugs and other charges

On Wednesday, the Rockwood Police Department arrested two individuals: 56-year-old Donny Ray Marlow, charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale, and possession of Methamphetamine, and 45-year-old Dewayne Harkins, known locally as a homeless person. Marlow was detained in the county jail on a $15,000 bond, where he remains. Harkins was arrested for possession of illegal drugs, charged with simple possession or casual exchange, theft of property up to a thousand dollars, and introducing contraband into the Roane County Jail. His bond is set at $11,500, and he also remains in custody.

Donny Ray Marlow

Age/Race/Sex: 53 / W / M

Booking Number: 28007

Booked: 03/27/2024

Released:

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 03/27/2024 18:20

Bond: $15,000.00

Charge(s): 1 – Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess

Offense Date: 03/27/2024

Bond: $15,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

Dewayne Lee Harkins

Age/Race/Sex: 45 / W / M

Booking Number: 28008

Booked: 03/27/2024

Released:

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 03/27/2024 19:16

Bond: $11,500.00

Charge(s):

1 – Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange

Offense Date: 03/27/2024

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

2 – Theft Of Property (up to $1000)

Offense Date: 03/27/2024

Bond: $1,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

3 – Introduction Of Contraband Into A Penal Institution (Drugs)

Offense Date: 03/27/2024

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

