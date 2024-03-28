Rockwood Police Arrest two for illegal drugs and other charges

Dudley Evans 23 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 15 Views

On Wednesday, the Rockwood Police Department arrested two individuals: 56-year-old Donny Ray Marlow, charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale, and possession of Methamphetamine, and 45-year-old Dewayne Harkins, known locally as a homeless person. Marlow was detained in the county jail on a $15,000 bond, where he remains. Harkins was arrested for possession of illegal drugs, charged with simple possession or casual exchange, theft of property up to a thousand dollars, and introducing contraband into the Roane County Jail. His bond is set at $11,500, and he also remains in custody.

Donny Ray Marlow
Age/Race/Sex: 53 / W / M
Booking Number: 28007
Booked: 03/27/2024
Released:
Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Arresting Date/Time: 03/27/2024 18:20
Bond: $15,000.00
Charge(s): 1 – Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess
Offense Date: 03/27/2024
Bond: $15,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:

Dewayne Lee Harkins
Age/Race/Sex: 45 / W / M
Booking Number: 28008
Booked: 03/27/2024
Released:
Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Arresting Date/Time: 03/27/2024 19:16
Bond: $11,500.00
Charge(s):
1 – Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange
Offense Date: 03/27/2024
Bond: $5,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:

2 – Theft Of Property (up to $1000)
Offense Date: 03/27/2024
Bond: $1,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:

3 – Introduction Of Contraband Into A Penal Institution (Drugs)
Offense Date: 03/27/2024
Bond: $5,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: Roane

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

THE ANDERSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTCELEBRATES NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH WEEK

The Anderson County Health Department is honored to participate in National Public Health Week from …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.