Rockwood Police arrest Homeless Man, Again 

A Homeless man is back in jail whom the Rockwood Police Department has arrested at least 12-times in the last 3 years. Daniel Joseph Smith, 49 is behind bars again at the county jail this time charged with criminal trespassing, public intoxication, and illegally riding bicycle on the road.

The report from Rockwood officer Cunningham stated that Smith was riding his bicycle near the area where they had done a traffic stop on a vehicle on Gateway Ave. last weekend, He stopped to talk to the officers and then left the scene riding his bike on the sidewalk. he then crossed Gateway Avenue improperly, and at this time according to the report, they begin a Pursuit on him riding the bike and pulled him over just as he entered the food pantry parking lot at the corner of Front and Strang Street. He continued near the First Baptist Church where he was apprehended but was noticed riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the road at that time.

A search found a needle in his pocket, he also had slurred speech and became irate with the officer. Smith was detained and then arrested and taken to jail. He was charged with public intoxication, riding bicycle on streets, and criminal trespassing, as he was not supposed to be on the property of the food pantry. Smith remained in jail today on a $750 bond.

He has been arrested by The Rockwood PD at least twelve times in the last three and a half years for similar charges. Smith is known to have been a homeless individual in the city of Rockwood for years now.

