Rockwood Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge in Cumberland Co Shooting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, and the 13th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office into a shooting Monday has resulted in an arrest.

On March 11th, at the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI agents joined deputies in responding to a report that a woman was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Smith Mountain Road in east Cumberland County. The victim was transported by helicopter to a Knoxville hospital, where she continues to be treated for her injuries. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Jonathan Duncan of Rockwood, an acquaintance of the victim, as the individual responsible for her shooting.

In the early morning hours Friday, Duncan was arrested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department’s S.W.A.T. team. Jonathan Duncan (DOB 09/20/1994) was charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was booked into the Cumberland County Jail with a bond of $1,035,000.

The family has setup a GoFundMe page to help with expenses if you would like to help.

