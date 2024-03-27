Rockwood Assited Living Facility mandated to close by State order

The Victorian Square Assisted Living facility in Rockwood is scheduled to close mid-April. Documents from the state Board of Health, obtained by BBB Communications, indicate a 45-day notice was issued on March 8th, 2024, due to the facility’s dire financial situation. The State of Tennessee has intervened to manage the operations and the closure. The agency’s website states that residents will be relocated to other assisted living facilities in the coming days in preparation for the closure. The facility reportedly owes thousands of dollars in unpaid utility bills to REU, Rockwood Water and Gas, and other service providers.

Official documents from the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission reveal case number 202-400-7891, concerning Victorian Square Assisted Living in Rockwood. Section 11 of the document states that the facility was licensed on February 17, 1999, with a license set to expire on April 26th of this year. The suspension process began after the State Board received numerous complaints about unpaid bills from Rockwood Electric Utility and Rockwood Water, which exceeded $30,000. Last year, reports indicated the presence of bed bugs in several rooms and accumulating garbage due to nonpayment to the waste collection company.

The Board of Health added that Victorian Square received a notice of default from the landlord on January 12th, requiring adherence to the lease terms, which is overseen by the Chamberlin board.

Full Notice from the State of Tennessee

