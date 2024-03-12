Robert “Odie” Sneed, Rockwood

Robert “Odie” Sneed age 61 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2024, with his family by his side. He was born on October 9, 1962, in Rockwood. He was a devoted Dad and Papaw. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved hunting, fishing, but turkey hunting was his favorite. Odie never met a stranger. He will be missed by many.

He was proceeded in death by his parents: George Wallace Sneed & Carolyn Lucille 

Sneed. 

 Sons: Steven Sneed, Josh Sneed (April), Matt Sneed (Cindy) 

 Sister: Carolyn Ann Crabtree (Steve) 

 Brothers: George Sneed Jr. (Jaylene) Ronald Sneed 

Grandchildren: Cayden, Ethan, Ansley, Isaac, Alaynah, Elijah, Carolyn, Quentin, Willow 

 Nieces: Cassie, Callie, Shelbi 

 Special friends: Carrie & Carl 

 Special hunting friends: Tony, Jim, Larry, Jerry, Christopher, Kurt

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14th, 2024, from 6 pm to 8 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. A funeral service will follow immediately after with Pastor Roger Carter officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert “Odie” Sneed.

