Robert “Bobby” Joseph Hinton, 60 years old, passed away in Sunbright, TN, on Monday, March 4, 2024 after battling many health issues. He went home to be with the Lord and is now at peace. He was born in Muncie, Indiana on June 22, 1963 to Loretta and William Hinton. He later relocated to Florida and graduated from Zephyrhills High School, class of 1982. He married his wife of 32 years on August 3rd, 1991 and they began a beautiful life together.

He is probably riding a dirt bike in heaven right now. He loved his family more than anything in this world and being a grandfather (pap) was one of the highlights of his life!! He loved all his animals, past and present, anything Nascar (go Larson!), dirt bikes, and playing paintball. (He was a member of the Regulators) when he was a little younger. He loved nature (he had a green thumb), camping, listening to his wife karaoke even just in the car, was passionate about politics, and had pride for our son in the US Army. He loved spending time with everyone he loved. He was such a cheerleader for us all. From changing diapers to taking his kids to every sporting event they had and driving 1500 miles to see his son graduate basic training. Helping his son fight the biggest battle of his life and WIN. Walking his daughter down the aisle and helping his wife study for her RN. He did it all. Since we moved to Tennessee from Florida in 2009, he loved to talk or FaceTime on the phone with his friends that also meant the world to him. He was always happy and would light up any room he was in. His laughter was contagious. He was a mason by trade and did beautiful work that will live on forever. He was great at fixing anything from hot wheels cars to real cars. He taught his kids and his wife many tricks of the trade. He was so proud of his children, their spouses, and all his grandchildren. Our world will never be the same.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Hinton;

Children, Staff Sergeant Travis Justin (Sheridan) Hinton, Tyler William Hinton, and Tori Faye (Matthew) Hickman;

Grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lucas and Landon, Emma, and Eli with 3 sweet little girls on the way Juniper, Emilia, and Ember;

Sister, Patricia (Chris) Eberhardt;

Nephew, Dylan; Aunt and uncle, Joyce and Jack Wedmore; Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law, Cheryl and John Gooldin; and many cousins.

He was the most incredible husband, father, grandpa (pap), brother, brother-in-law, nephew, and friend to so many. The world will never be the same without him.

We will be having a memorial service on March 16th at 1 p.m. at Lilly Bluff Overlook. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

He is extremely missed by so many. Till we meet again. This is not goodbye, just see you later. We love you, Bobby!!!

To leave a note for Robert’s family or share a memory please visit our tribute page at Jacksonfuneralservices.com

