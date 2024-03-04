Robert (Bob) Carl Burgett, 69

Robert (Bob) Carl Burgett passed away on February 28, 2024. He was born on August 13, 1954, in Mt. Clemens, MI to Barbara and Robert Burgett. He grew up in Marine City, MI and he graduated from Marine City High School in 1972 after playing center for their football team for 3 years. He was the lead singer of Featherstone, a classic rock band, for 12 years, and passed his love of music to his four children. He enjoyed working with his hands, and spent many years working at a foundry in New Haven, MI, AN Deringer in Port Huron, MI, then in Waltec Forgings in Port Huron, MI. He retired from the Steam Plant in Kingston, TN as an armed guard.

He is survived by his wife, Kristin Burgett, his children, Michelle Meldrum, Clifton (Jayne) Fraley-Burgett, Adrienne (Dave) Vaccaro, Elizabeth (Wayne) Wilson, his stepchildren, Tara (Ken) Jordan, Brian (Heather) Murawsky, Babette (Matt) Robke, Kathy Swanger, multiple grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, his niece Matte (Joseph) Gehring, his nephew Zachary Burgett, and his brother-in-law, Gary (Sarah) Grabendike.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Barb and Robert Burgett, and his two sisters, Karen and Irene Burgett.

He was a loving man who enjoyed laughter, cheating at scrabble, playing golf, and watching the Detroit Lions, the Red Wings, and the Detroit Tigers. He also loved cheering on Michigan State football just to irritate his wife who is a U of M fan. His memory will continue to flourish through his many family members’ stories of his embellishments of his real-life tales. He will continue to be a source of many hilarious inside jokes for years to come.

To leave a note for Robert’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

