Roane State’s Knox County campus to host emergency exercise for health science students

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, Roane State will host an emergency exercise for students across multiple health science disciplines at its Knox County Center for Health Sciences, located at 132 Hayfield Road in West Knoxville.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET and will be active until approximately 1 p.m. ET.

While responding to a simulated emergency incident, Roane State students will complete training in various areas including triaging and treating patients with injuries.

The purpose of this drill is to give students first-hand experience with emergency response, while also providing them an opportunity to work together with students in other specialties just as they would in real life.

Please do not be alarmed if you see emergency response vehicles in the area prior to, during, or immediately following the exercise.

For more information, please contact the Knox County Center for Health Sciences by calling (865) 539-6904.

