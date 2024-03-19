Roane County Commission Appoints Herrell to School Board Position

New Roane County School Board Member, Robert Herrell with wife Gina. Photo from Facebook

During their meeting last night (Monday), the Roane County Commission appointed Kingston resident and Roane County High School alumnus Robert Herrell to the vacant seat on the Roane County School Board. Herrell, who was the sole applicant for the position, was endorsed by the commission chairman, Shannon Hester. Unable to attend the meeting due to his commitments with the Kingston baseball team, Herrell will be officially sworn in at a subsequent date. Representing the 6th District, he fills the seat left vacant by Nancy Hamilton, who resigned earlier this year following her appointment to the County Commission. Herrell is expected to attend his inaugural school board meeting scheduled for next week.

