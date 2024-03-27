Roane County Children’s Fund – LRC April 6 roadblock newsflash

Leadership Roane Class of 2024 will be setting up a roadblock at the Pine Ridge US-70 intersection in Midtown on Saturday, April 6, from 9:00 to 12:00 to raise awareness of and financial support for the Roane County Children’s Fund.
