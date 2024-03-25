Remote Area Medical coming to Roane State Harriman Campus

If you missed the RAM clinic in Jellico last week, don’t worry—there’s another one next month in Roane County. Remote Area Medical (RAM), a leading nonprofit provider of mobile clinics offering free dental, vision, and medical care to those in need, is calling for volunteer medical, dental, and vision professionals, as well as general support staff, for its clinic on April 20-21. The event will take place at Roane State Community College Main Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748.

In partnership with the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge, RAM needs general support volunteers for setup on Friday, April 19, and teardown on Sunday, April 21. Volunteers for overnight parking to welcome patients are also needed, along with interpreters to assist patients throughout the clinic operations. You don’t need a medical background to volunteer for general support. For more information, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

