Registration opens for Recreation & Parks’ Spring 2024 Athletic Leagues

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 4, 2024) – Team registration for the City of Oak Ridge Department of Recreation & Parks’ 2024 Spring Softball and Spring Outdoor 3×3 basketball season is now underway.

For softball, a Men’s League will be offered on Monday evenings with a possibility of Thursday makeup games. A recreational and a competitive coed league will be offered on Tuesday evenings with possibilities of Thursday make up games. For basketball, an 18+ Open League will be offered on Wednesday evenings with a possibility of Thursday makeup games.

Teams must complete registration paperwork and pay the applicable registration fee by March 23rd. Games are scheduled to begin the week of April 8th.

For more information or to obtain the registration paperwork, teams may contact Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440 or players may inquire at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center. Registration materials are due by the registration deadlines.

