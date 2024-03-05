Registration opens for Recreation & Parks’ Spring 2024 Athletic Leagues

Brad Jones 5 seconds ago News, Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 4, 2024) – Team registration for the City of Oak Ridge Department of Recreation & Parks’ 2024 Spring Softball and Spring Outdoor 3×3 basketball season is now underway.

For softball, a Men’s League will be offered on Monday evenings with a possibility of Thursday makeup games. A recreational and a competitive coed league will be offered on Tuesday evenings with possibilities of Thursday make up games. For basketball, an 18+ Open League will be offered on Wednesday evenings with a possibility of Thursday makeup games.

Teams must complete registration paperwork and pay the applicable registration fee by March 23rd. Games are scheduled to begin the week of April 8th.

For more information or to obtain the registration paperwork, teams may contact Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440 or players may inquire at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center. Registration materials are due by the registration deadlines.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Tennessee observes National weights and measures week

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is observing Weights and Measures week March …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.